MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.750-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.55 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $79.51.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $206,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,577 shares of company stock worth $692,549. 36.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MGP Ingredients stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of MGP Ingredients worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

