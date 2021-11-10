MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Gap Down to $72.53

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.53, but opened at $68.02. MGP Ingredients shares last traded at $66.51, with a volume of 1,871 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $195,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,577 shares of company stock valued at $692,549. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

