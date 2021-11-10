Michael P. Gianoni Sells 4,980 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,531.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 66.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter worth $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 90.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

