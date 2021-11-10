Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Front Row Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,818 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.2% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,126 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,397,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 75,481 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,448,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,748,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,217,069 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,142,404,000 after buying an additional 75,754 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 172,023 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,601,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.16. 380,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,849,848. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $208.16 and a 1 year high of $338.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

