Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 344,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,816 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $21,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 100.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments stock opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $64.81.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

