Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,629 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of ACM Research worth $23,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at $30,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter valued at $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ACM Research by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other ACM Research news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $2,987,614.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,371 shares of company stock worth $5,971,545. Company insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 76.10 and a beta of 0.55. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

