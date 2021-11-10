Millennium Management LLC Has $20.84 Million Stock Position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 206.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,382,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280,083 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 4.44% of Fluidigm worth $20,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fluidigm by 400.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 395.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,302,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,258 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

FLDM opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $352.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.27. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 33.27% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

