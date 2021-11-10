Millennium Management LLC Has $20.96 Million Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 133.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 253,467 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $20,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SQM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,952,000 after buying an additional 2,340,592 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,194 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 647,418 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after acquiring an additional 583,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 138.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,637,000 after acquiring an additional 375,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQM. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

NYSE:SQM opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $66.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 79.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.59%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

