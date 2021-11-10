Millennium Management LLC Has $22.22 Million Stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,234,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,954 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II worth $22,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $149,000.

NASDAQ:KVSB opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.24. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

In other news, major shareholder Vinod Khosla bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

