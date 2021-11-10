Millennium Management LLC Has $22.22 Million Stock Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.05% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II worth $22,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KVSB. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Vinod Khosla acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ KVSB opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.