Millennium Management LLC Has $23.15 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 203.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Trimble worth $23,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth $69,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter valued at $138,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $4,979,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,737 shares of company stock worth $23,539,700. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

