Millennium Management LLC Invests $23.37 Million in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 953,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,366,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

CGNT opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGNT. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognyte Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

