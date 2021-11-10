Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 41.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,031,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729,146 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $23,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROX. FMR LLC grew its position in Tronox by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,592,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,482,000 after buying an additional 183,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tronox by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after buying an additional 811,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,011,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,448,000 after acquiring an additional 175,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,888,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,887,000 after buying an additional 200,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,304,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after buying an additional 148,922 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TROX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

