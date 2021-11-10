Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 411,832 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,848,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 139,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.40, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $80.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $1,030,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $120,295.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,237 shares of company stock worth $14,742,205 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

