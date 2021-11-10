Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 411,832 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,848,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Mimecast by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mimecast by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Mimecast by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 139,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

In other Mimecast news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $120,295.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $1,030,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,237 shares of company stock worth $14,742,205. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.77. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $38.84 and a 52 week high of $80.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.40, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

