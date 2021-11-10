Millennium Management LLC Purchases 120,178 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 446.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,178 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $22,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMG shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.83.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMG opened at $185.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.04. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

