Mint Club (MINT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $862,939.00

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $23.68 million and $862,939.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00041091 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,563,648,805 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

