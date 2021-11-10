Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Down 7.3%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) dropped 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $154.76 and last traded at $155.61. Approximately 14,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 481,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.84.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 23.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

