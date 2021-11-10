Missfresh (MF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.42 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MF opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Missfresh has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MF shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.59 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

