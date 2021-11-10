Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.

MITEY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. 102,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,437. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $18.76.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.