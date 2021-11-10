MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,286. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.61. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.33 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.20.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

