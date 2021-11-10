Model N (NYSE:MODN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

MODN stock traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.80. 909,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,336. Model N has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35.

Get Model N alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

In related news, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $45,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $463,171.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,191 shares in the company, valued at $15,262,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.