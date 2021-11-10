Model N (NYSE:MODN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Model N (NYSE:MODN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.
MODN traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 909,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.88. Model N has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Model N
Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.
