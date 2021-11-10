Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $937,781,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 30,664.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $236.85 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.52 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.37. The stock has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $6,075,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $653,911,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,250 shares of company stock worth $152,215,165. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

