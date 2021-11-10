Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Upgraded at Investec

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was upgraded by analysts at Investec to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19. Mondi has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

