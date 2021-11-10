Money Design Co. Ltd. Purchases 257,933 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,933 shares during the quarter. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.15% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $27,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGOV traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,233. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.03. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

