Money Design Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,371,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,573 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 282.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,136,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,672,000 after purchasing an additional 839,721 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after buying an additional 595,100 shares during the period.

ICLN traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,568. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.89.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

