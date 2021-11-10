Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 23,452 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,452 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,848,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,268,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,194,000 after purchasing an additional 136,319 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,161,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,074,000 after purchasing an additional 189,865 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.12. 20,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

