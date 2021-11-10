MoneyMe Limited (ASX:MME) Insider Jonathan Lechte Sells 750,000 Shares

MoneyMe Limited (ASX:MME) insider Jonathan Lechte sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.75), for a total value of A$787,500.00 ($562,500.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 748.76, a quick ratio of 66.26 and a current ratio of 66.33.
MoneyMe Company Profile
