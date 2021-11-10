MONK Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. MONK has a total market capitalization of $596,301.25 and $864.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MONK has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012920 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000480 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 559.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000421 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

