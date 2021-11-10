Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Monroe Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $227.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 867,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 124,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

