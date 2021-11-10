Moog Inc (MOG.B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 6th

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MOG.B opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.45. Moog has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Moog from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

