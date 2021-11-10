Morgan Stanley Downgrades bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Underweight

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLUE. William Blair started coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $735.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 71.89% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -12.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,961,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,615,000 after purchasing an additional 163,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 48.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,571 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 9.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,862,000 after purchasing an additional 325,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,646,000 after purchasing an additional 318,909 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 56.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after acquiring an additional 793,576 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

