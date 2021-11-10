Morgan Stanley Has $44.69 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 969,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of CenterPoint Energy worth $44,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,415 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at about $82,395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,909 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at about $61,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.
In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
CNP opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.
Featured Story: retirement calculator
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).
Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.