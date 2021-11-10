Morgan Stanley Has $44.69 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 969,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of CenterPoint Energy worth $44,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,415 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at about $82,395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,909 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at about $61,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

CNP opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.