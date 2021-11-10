Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of Shake Shack worth $43,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHAK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 51.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHAK. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.41.

Shake Shack stock opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.62 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day moving average is $90.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.23 and a 52-week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

