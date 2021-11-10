Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TSVT. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $42.56 on Monday. 2seventy bio has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

