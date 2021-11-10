Morgan Stanley Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $265.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $207.40. The stock had a trading volume of 231,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,382,553. PayPal has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $243.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.04.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in PayPal by 2.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $1,262,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

