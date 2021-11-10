Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 294.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $99.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $178.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

