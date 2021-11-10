Morgan Stanley Purchases 371,512 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371,512 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $45,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.15%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

