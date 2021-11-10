Morgan Stanley Raises The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target to $23.00

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of GT stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 2.02.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.46. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,781,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,217 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,886,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,948,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,912 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

