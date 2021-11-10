Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ISNPY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of ISNPY opened at $17.23 on Monday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

