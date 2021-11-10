Morgan Stanley Sells 89,990 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $44,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,302,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,346,000 after acquiring an additional 424,167 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,637,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,901,000 after acquiring an additional 324,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,855,000 after acquiring an additional 153,882 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,753,000 after acquiring an additional 897,435 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,093,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,115,000 after acquiring an additional 198,956 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -83.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on LSXMK shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.