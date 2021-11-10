MovieBloc Reaches Market Cap of $68.93 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 10th. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $68.93 million and $11.00 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,763,020,636 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

