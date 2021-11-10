MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

MSA Safety has increased its dividend by 23.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. MSA Safety has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.56. The company had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,256. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.95. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $137.95 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 0.93.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952. 6.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

