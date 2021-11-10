mStable USD Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 10th. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.01 million and $129,673.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,652.61 or 0.98912780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00053597 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00040036 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.86 or 0.00637252 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000140 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.