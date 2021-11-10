Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MWA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $84,961.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,595 shares of company stock worth $667,878. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,481,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,821,000 after buying an additional 165,793 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,736,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,665,000 after buying an additional 639,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,945,000 after buying an additional 91,699 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,942,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after buying an additional 115,960 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

