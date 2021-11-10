MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Director Buys $99,000.00 in Stock

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MPLN stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48. MultiPlan Co. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MultiPlan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPLN. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,550,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,668,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,849,000 after buying an additional 19,345,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 3,547.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,575,000 after buying an additional 5,984,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,304,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,501,000 after buying an additional 3,199,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 627.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,610,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after buying an additional 3,114,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

