MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $3.96

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $4.16. MultiPlan shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 13,042 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPLN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MultiPlan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -23.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiPlan Company Profile (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

