Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €293.00 by UBS Group

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €293.00 ($344.71) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MEURV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €289.00 ($340.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Munchener Ruckvers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €277.83 ($326.86).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

