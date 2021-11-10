MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) Trading 0.3% Higher

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.11 and last traded at $8.94. 106,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 345,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37.

Get MyMD Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 12.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.